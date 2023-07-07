OPP officers rescue baby accidentally locked in car during extreme heat

Officers were called to rescue a baby locked in a car in Wasaga Beach during the heat wave earlier this week.

Huronia West OPP says one of the parents of the eight-month-old baby called the police after accidentally locking the infant in the vehicle in their driveway Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the officers were able to unlock the door without damaging the vehicle and safely remove the baby.

Paramedics assessed the baby and determined a hospital visit wasn't necessary despite the baby having been locked in the vehicle for roughly 20 minutes during the extreme heat.

"Thank you to our #HurWOPP officers, Sgt. Goderre & PC Chalmers for their quick actions saving a baby that was accidentally locked in a car on a super hot day," the detachment posted on Twitter.