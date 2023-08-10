OPP officers save woman from drowning in Collingwood
Ontario Provincial Police officers are credited with saving a woman from drowning in Collingwood.
OPP say they received an emergency call for service on July 29th around 5:55 pm for a woman reported to be in distress in deep water at Sunset Point in Collingwood.
It was reported that the woman was not wearing a personal flotation device and that her husband was entering the water in an attempt to save her.
Two officers arrived moments later and saw the woman 30 meters offshore in deep water screaming for help. Police say there were strong currents that day and the female struggled to stay above water.
The officers immediately removed their police equipment and entered the water to rescue the woman.
The officers reached the woman and brought her to safety to shore, where she was reunited with her family.
The OPP would like to remind the public to be aware of changing water conditions, wear a PFD, and swim with a buddy.
