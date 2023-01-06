OPP officers spring into action to free deer trapped in fence
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Two Ontario provincial police officers responded to a unique call in Midland for four deer running about on William Street. Soon after, the officers found one very distressed deer stuck in a fence.
Constables Cerilli and Lamacchia with the Southern Georgian Bay OPP detachment spotted the back end of the deer thrashing while wedged between two wooden yard fences Tuesday morning.
The officers worked together to lift the animal's hind legs and gently guide it through the fence.
The delicate operation was a success, with the deer immediately taking off.
"Two SGOPP officers thinking fast and some quick footwork resulted in Bambi getting back to the herd safely," the OPP posted to Twitter.
