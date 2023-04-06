OPP officers testify at murder trial of Orillia man accused of former girlfriend's death

Day four inside the Barrie courthouse for the murder trial of Rob Sampson, accused of killing his former on/off girlfriend nearly four years ago, had testimony from two officers called to the scene where Tracy Reid's body was discovered.

Reid, 45, was found in the early morning hours on July 19, 2019, on the Silver Swan Villa Motel property in Orillia with 60 blunt force injuries, primarily to her head and neck, according to the Crown.

Sampson faces first-degree murder while his defence lawyer argues someone else ended the mother of five's life.

During his testimony on Thursday, a retired OPP constable told the court Sampson "seemed coherent and sober" while speaking with officers soon after Reid's body was found.

He said the accused had a stench of alcohol and, while he didn't appear impaired, reeked of body odour and booze, seemingly from the previous night.

The second officer said he "didn't smell very pleasant" but "was polite, cooperative."

Earlier in the week, the court heard Sampson tried to use Reid's debit card the day she died at the LCBO to buy $50 worth of alcohol.

The Crown also told the court Sampson visited a pawn shop following Reid's death and told the owner he "was so wasted that night" he didn't "remember anything" when asked what happened.

The Crown outlined Sampson's alleged history of domestic violence against Reid, and its first witness described him as an abusive and controlling partner.

Reid had been living on and off with Sampson for roughly a year before her death.

The court heard she had previously been evicted from her unit and wasn't supposed to be on the motel property.

Police identified Sampson as a person of interest in the hours following Reid's death, noting he was red in the face, had a red and swollen elbow and a cut and scab on his right leg; however, the officers did not notice any bruises on his hands, neck or face.

The trial will continue Tuesday when it's expected Reid's mother will take the witness stand.

The allegations against the accused have not been proven in court.