School bus struck by vehicle results in careless driving charge


School bus - file image. (CTV News)

South Bruce OPP have charged one person after a collision in Bruce County between a passenger vehicle and a school bus on Tuesday.

The crash happened in Formosa, just east of Kincardine.

According to police, there were students on the bus at the time of the crash but no injuries were reported.

A 30-year-old person from Unionville was charged with careless driving.

