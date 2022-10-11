OPP on scene of fatal collision in Chatsworth, Ont.

Police are investigating after a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle claimed the life of the motorcyclist on Tuesday night.

According to a press release from Grey Bruce OPP, just after 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, police, paramedics and fire crews responded to a report of a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle on Highway 6 in the Township of Chatsworth.

Police say life saving efforts were made, but the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased on scene.

Their identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Highway 6 will remain closed between Grey Road 40 and Walker Sideroad while emergency crews process the scene.

Grey Bruce OPP continue to investigate the cause of the collision with assistance from the West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team.