OPP on the hunt for armed trio accused of break-in and assault at Springwater home

Police are on the hunt for three suspects accused of breaking into a home in Springwater Township and assaulting someone inside while armed with weapons.

According to provincial police, the trio wore dark clothing, hoods, masks and gloves when they forcibly entered the St. Vincent Street home shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday.

Police say several residents were inside the residence, and one person was assaulted and required medical attention from paramedics.

Police allege the three suspects, described as dark-skinned, stole cash and cellphones.

The police release states they took off in a dark-coloured, four-door hatchback and headed south on St. Vincent Street.

"It is suspected that the suspect vehicle is related to a failure to stop by the Barrie police following the incident," Huronia West OPP stated.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.