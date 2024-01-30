OPP on the hunt for armed trio accused of break-in and assault at Springwater home
Police are on the hunt for three suspects accused of breaking into a home in Springwater Township and assaulting someone inside while armed with weapons.
According to provincial police, the trio wore dark clothing, hoods, masks and gloves when they forcibly entered the St. Vincent Street home shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Police say several residents were inside the residence, and one person was assaulted and required medical attention from paramedics.
Police allege the three suspects, described as dark-skinned, stole cash and cellphones.
The police release states they took off in a dark-coloured, four-door hatchback and headed south on St. Vincent Street.
"It is suspected that the suspect vehicle is related to a failure to stop by the Barrie police following the incident," Huronia West OPP stated.
Police ask anyone with information to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.
-
Man accused of murdering Calgary teen in 1976 will return to Calgary courtroomThe case of a 74-year-old man charged with the murder of a teen nearly 50 years ago will return to a Calgary courtroom.
-
Kenneth Law, charged with 14 counts of first-degree murder, faces direct indictmentThe case of an Ontario man accused of sending lethal substances to people who later took their own lives will proceed by direct indictment.
-
Flipping out: N.S., N.B. pinball champions head to North American tournamentTwo men from Nova Scotia are heading to Wisconsin for the North America pinball tournament.
-
Civic Works Committee approves $56M contracts for next 3 BRT phasesThe next three phases of bus rapid transit (BRT) in London, Ont. are about to get started. The Civic Works Committee approved three tender contracts during their meeting at City Hall Tuesday morning.
-
'Some wicked ones out there': Potholes appearing amid early thawThough spring is still several weeks away, many Winnipeg drivers may already be noticing major potholes around the city.
-
Crews respond to Cambridge house fireThe Cambridge Fire Department says no one was hurt in a fire at a home on Richard Avenue.
-
2-year-old dies after being hit by a vehicle in B.C.A two-year-old child died after being hit by a vehicle on a rural property near Falkland, B.C., on Monday, according to authorities.
-
Brantford busts net nearly $1M in illegal drugsBrantford police have charged one person and seized almost a million dollars in illegal drugs as part of a trafficking investigation.
-
$1.1 million worth of fentanyl seized during traffic stopTwo people have been charged after the Brandon Police Service (BPS) seized more than $1 million worth of fentanyl during a traffic stop last week.