OPP on the lookout for driving infractions this long weekend

Many Ontario residents took to Highway 400, eager for one last summer hurrah up north.

Ontario Provincial Police officers are conducting the annual Labour Day long weekend safety campaign, focusing on the leading problems on the roads.

"Speeding, aggressive driving, impaired driving, distracted driving and a lack of seatbelts, of safety equipment are up across the province. We've had 229 people die already this year in road collisions, which is up nearly 30 per cent from last year," said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

The South Simcoe Police service has also seen an increase in fatalities on the road this year. They're urging all drivers to use caution.

"We just want genuinely want everyone to have a safe long weekend. We know it's going to be an increase in traffic both on the water and on the roads," said South Simcoe Police Const. Paul Catling.

With many new boaters on the water this year, Catling wants to ensure everyone is prepared.

"Always wear life jackets, have your boater's licence, make sure you check all your safety equipment, tell someone where you're going, and have a cell phone available as well," Catling adds.

"We want this weekend to be a great, remarkable and enjoyable weekend for everyone, and we need them to get home safe," said Schmidt.

The OPP will be out doing education and traffic enforcement along highways, waterways and trails across the province.

And as with all summer long weekends, police urge motorists to pack their patience wherever they're heading.