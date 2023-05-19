OPP plans heavy police presence in Wasaga Beach for long weekend
Visitors and residents in Wasaga Beach can expect a heavy police presence on the ground and the water over the Victoria Day long weekend.
Provincial police say anyone planning a visit to the beachfront town this weekend should conduct themselves in a respectful manner to ensure the safety of all.
"This is a reminder that if you are planning to visit the beach, that alcohol consumption is prohibited on the beach, in any of the parking lots or in any of the public areas," Huronia West OPP stated in a release on Friday.
Police, bylaw, marine officers and park wardens will be enforcing the rules and holding anyone engaging in dangerous or irresponsible behaviours accountable, OPP noted.
OPP urges water users to wear a life jacket and make smart, safe decisions.
"Be mindful of your own abilities in the water and do not put yourself or others in a dangerous situation. Life jackets save lives," OPP stated.
