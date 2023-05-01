OPP points to careless behaviours for spike in motorcyclists deaths

Provincial police hope to curb last year's spike in motorcyclist deaths on OPP-patrolled roads, pointing to careless behaviours on the part of both riders and other motorists.

In a release Monday, police stated 2022 marked the highest number of motorcyclist deaths since 2017, with 44 riders losing their lives in collisions.

"Even the smallest momentary lapse in a motor vehicle driver's awareness can result in the death of an unseen motorcyclist," OPP stated in a release.

Police report failing to yield to right of way, excessive speed, and inattentive driving among the leading contributing factors in motorcyclist fatalities over the past decade.

The OPP says riders between 45 and 64 account for more than half of the motorcyclist deaths in the past 10 years.

Wishing all motorcycle riders a great season. Enjoy the open road and #RideSafe. pic.twitter.com/LoEBcW0YyL