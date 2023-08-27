OPP pull over vehicle on Highway 401 after child spotted walking around inside

A driver is looking at several tickets after police stopped a crowded vehicle on Highway 401 south of Ottawa.

Ontario Provincial Police said the vehicle was stopped in the Edwardsburgh/Cardinal area after a child was reportedly spotted walking around in back.

Police claimed there were nine people inside, but only eight seats, and two children were not wearing seatbelts.

It's also alleged that the driver did not have a licence.

A photo shared by police on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, shows several provincial offence notices, including one with a $325 fine.

