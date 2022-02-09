OPP pursuit of 'erratic driver' ends with spike belt deployed on Hwy 400

A Barrie man faces more than a dozen charges in connection with a mid-morning "driving incident" on Wednesday that ended with police deploying a spike belt on Highway 400.

According to provincial police, a commercial minivan was spotted speeding on Heritage Drive in Midland shortly after 8:30 a.m.

They say the officer tried to stop the vehicle, but it took off into "heavy nearby westbound traffic."

Shortly after, police say officers reported the same van was in Penetanguishene "being driven in an erratic fashion" as it headed to Springwater Township.

Police say officers used the spike belt in the southbound lanes along Highway 400, just north of Barrie, causing the driver to lose control and crash into the ditch near the Willow Creek bridge.

They say the driver ran from the van, which officers learned was stolen, and that the suspect was soon placed under arrest without incident.

The 22-year-old Barrie man faces a series of charges, including three counts of dangerous operation, two counts of fleeing police, possession of stolen property, resisting a peace officer, four counts of failing to comply with a release order, and driving without a licence.

The accused was held in police custody for a bail hearing, and will appear in court at a future date to answer to the charges.