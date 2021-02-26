Ontario Provincial Police are questioning a woman and man accused of trying to grab two girls outside an Angus school.

Police say the incident they characterize as an attempted abduction happened at about 2:15 p.m. Friday on the grounds of Our Lady of Grace Catholic School.

The girls, age 10, reported that a woman tried to force them into a vehicle. They added that a man was driving the compact car.

The school board says the students were outside on a break.

The doors of Our Lady of Grace were locked, and access restricted as police investigated. Officers tracked the suspects and their vehicle down a few hours later.

OPP Const. Katy Viccary cannot say if charges will be laid.v