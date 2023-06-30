OPP raid northern Ont. residence, seize drugs, cash

A 43-year-old man from Hearst is facing several drug-related charges after police raided a residence on Kitchener Street on Thursday.

“Shortly after 8 a.m., members from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit and members from the James Bay OPP Detachment executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) warrant at a residence on Kitchener Street in the Town of Hearst,” police said in a news release Friday.

As a result of the warrant police located and seized more than $9,600 in suspected drugs and currency. The seizure included more than 1,100 methamphetamine tablets, more than two grams of ecstasy, more than two grams of cocaine, more than a gram of crystal meth along with oxycodone and hydromorphone tablets and more than $2,000 in cash.

Officers arrested the 43-year-old at the residence. He is charged with five different possession for purpose of trafficking charges, possession of proceeds of crime and failing to comply with a probation order.

The suspect appeared in video bail court on June 30 in Hearst and has been remanded into custody.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.