Provincial police are ramping up their search for a man accused of attempted murder in Wasaga Beach over the weekend.

Police issued an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Brayden Bullock, who was last seen in the area of Morgan Road and Wasaga Sands Drive in Wasaga Beach following a stabbing around 8 p.m. Saturday.

According to the OPP, Simcoe County paramedics rushed a 33-year-old man in serious condition suffering from a stab wound to the chest to the hospital.

They urge the accused to consult with a lawyer and turn himself in.

Police noted that anyone harbouring Bullock could face criminal charges for aiding and abetting.

Bullock is five feet eight inches tall, with a slim build, medium-length black hair, and hazel eyes. He was wearing a brown/green jacket, jeans and red shoes.

Police say Bullock should not be approached as he is considered armed and dangerous.

The Huronia West OPP Crime Unit asks anyone with information to contact it immediately at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to leave an anonymous tip.

Information provided to Crime Stoppers could lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.