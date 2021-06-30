OPP receives complaints of golf carts on roadways in Kapuskasing

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) from the James Bay detachment reminding residents that golf carts are not considered low-speed vehicles (LSV) after receiving several complaints about operators driving on the streets.

“OPP would like to remind residents of Hearst, Kapuskasing, Cochrane and surrounding communities that golf carts are not considered Low Speed Vehicles (LSV) and are not permitted on our roadways,” read a June 30 news release issued by police.



Police are reminding residents an LSV is required to have the following features:



• Odometer

• Speedometer

• Windshield Defrosting and Defogging System

• Occupant Compartment Doors

• Headlights

• Turn Signal Lamps

• Mirrors

• Parking Brake

• A Maximum Speed Capability

• Bear a Vehicle Identification Number

• Have a Seat Belt Assembly Present



“There are many Highway Traffic Act offences that a person could be charged with if found operating a golf cart on a roadway,” the release continued.



The offences can include but are not limited to:



• Operating motor vehicle on roadway with no automobile insurance

• Operating motor vehicle without required equipment

• Operating motor vehicle with no vehicle permit

• Operating motor vehicle on roadway with no driver's licence

