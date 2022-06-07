OPP record checks moving online
Staff
The Canadian Press
Ontario Provincial Police say they are moving record checks online next week.
OPP say those living in their jurisdiction will be able to apply for a quick and secure check starting next Monday.
They will allow for criminal record checks, vulnerable sector check and non-parent custody checks.
Payments will be collected electronically through the online application process, with results delivered directly to the applicant through a secure portal link.
The fees are $41 for record checks and volunteer checks are free.
Additional information will be available as of Mon. June 13.
The force says it completes about 140-thousand record checks every year and say the new process will speed up the entire process.
-
-
NDP declares Eric Redhead winner of Thompson byelectionThe New Democrats declared NDP candidate Eric Redhead the winner of the Thompson byelection Tuesday night.
-
Fire which tore through Mississauga townhouse complex not suspicious: OFMInvestigators have determined that a large fire which tore through a townhouse complex in Mississauga over the weekend was not suspicious.
-
-
Video game workers in Edmonton vote to unionizeLocal video game workers have become the first in Canada to unionize.
-
Sault agencies come together for Social Services WeekSocial services agencies in Sault Ste. Marie are gathering for a number of events to mark Social Services Week.
-
'Heartbreaking': Vancouver outreach van serving street-based sex workers taken off the road for first time everFor street-based sex workers in Vancouver, a van that has been driving around the city at night for the past 17 years is more than just a van – it's a safe harbour and a lifeline. But for the first time ever, it's been taken off the road.
-
Eligibility for second COVD-19 booster shot stalls in the MaritimesAny expansion of eligibility for a second COVID-19 booster shot has seemingly stalled in the Maritimes, even as demand grows amongst those who don’t fall under the current criteria.
-
Regina man charged for possessing 'potential explosive device'A 30-year-old man from Regina is facing weapons charges, including explosives possession, in connection with an alleged assault of a woman.