OPP record checks moving online

Ontario Provincial Police say they are moving record checks online next week.

OPP say those living in their jurisdiction will be able to apply for a quick and secure check starting next Monday.

They will allow for criminal record checks, vulnerable sector check and non-parent custody checks.

Payments will be collected electronically through the online application process, with results delivered directly to the applicant through a secure portal link.

The fees are $41 for record checks and volunteer checks are free.

Additional information will be available as of Mon. June 13.

The force says it completes about 140-thousand record checks every year and say the new process will speed up the entire process.

