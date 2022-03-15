OPP recover body of missing child who fell through ice near Mitchell, Ont.
Provincial police have located the body of a missing 10-year-old girl who fell through the ice of a creek near Mitchell, Ont.
Police announced Tuesday that the body of Taleya Paris of West Perth was located Monday. Police say her death is not considered suspicious.
Taleya was first reported missing on March 6, she was last seen in the river outside of Mitchell.
Monday marked the ninth day of the search with provincial police and firefighters focused on the area close to where the she went into the water between Perth Road 155 and Road 160 just east of Mitchell.
Over the weekend the efforts extended down the Thames River all the way to St. Marys, about 25 km away.
During the search, volunteers were asked to stay away from the creeks and riverbanks as a safety precaution.
Throughout the ordeal, community members donated hot meals, coffee and bottles of water to emergency crews searching for the young girl.
— With files from CTV Kitchener
-
Alberta to spend $72 million to expand public charter schoolsAs part of Alberta’s 2022 budget, the province is spending nearly $75 million to build on Alberta public charter and collegiate schools over the next three years.
-
Major Crime Unit investigates report of missing 29-year-old womanWindsor police are looking for information regarding the whereabouts of a 29-year-old Windsor woman who has not been seen since the end of November.
-
Wetaskiwin residents asked to help ID man involved in 'altercation' with childWetaskiwin police are asking for the public's help identifying a man whose behaviour toward a girl earlier in the week was "suspicious."
-
3 charged with attempted murder in Maskwacis assaultThree people have been charged with attempted murder by Maskwacis police.
-
Spring forecast: Expect wild temperature swings in Waterloo Region'Mother Nature seems undecided,' says Environment Canada
-
4 recommendations given to BC Housing to improve space for women, childrenB.C.'s auditor general says the provincial housing agency should ensure rooms it finds for women and children fleeing violence are held exclusively for their use.
-
Driver hears 'popping sounds' while heading south on Hwy 400 in Barrie, finds car has bullet holesProvincial police are investigating reports of a shooting on Highway 400 near Barrie.
-
Prescribed burn planned for wetland near Canard River WednesdayThe Essex Region Conservation Authority is planning a prescribed burn within the Collavino Wetland near the Canard River on Wednesday.
-
Charlottetown’s Community Outreach Centre set for new managementA community outreach center on P.E.I., which offers services to Islanders in need, will soon be under new leadership.