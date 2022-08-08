OPP recover handgun and drugs in Midland vehicle stop

OPP officers in Midland say two men face weapons and drug charges after a late-night vehicle stop on Sunday.

Police pulled over a vehicle on Simcoe County Road 93 in Midland for a traffic violation at around 9 p.m.

Officers seized a handgun and a slew of drugs, including Heroin, Fentanyl, Cocaine and Oxycodone, while conducting a roadside investigation.

Police say cash and drug paraphernalia were also recovered.

A 20-year-old Brampton man and a 23-year-old St. Catharines man were both charged with possessing a restricted firearm and drug trafficking charges.

They are both being held for a bail hearing and will appear before an Ontario court at a future date.