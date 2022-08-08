OPP recover handgun and drugs in Midland vehicle stop
OPP officers in Midland say two men face weapons and drug charges after a late-night vehicle stop on Sunday.
Police pulled over a vehicle on Simcoe County Road 93 in Midland for a traffic violation at around 9 p.m.
Officers seized a handgun and a slew of drugs, including Heroin, Fentanyl, Cocaine and Oxycodone, while conducting a roadside investigation.
Police say cash and drug paraphernalia were also recovered.
A 20-year-old Brampton man and a 23-year-old St. Catharines man were both charged with possessing a restricted firearm and drug trafficking charges.
They are both being held for a bail hearing and will appear before an Ontario court at a future date.
-
WhatsApp is going to stop letting everyone see when you're onlineTwo new features being introduced on WhatsApp, which will let you choose who can see when you're active, and to leave groups silently, will start rolling out to all WhatsApp users this month.
-
Southwest attendant suffers broken back in hard landingA Southwest Airlines flight attendant suffered a compression fracture to a vertebra in her upper back during a hard landing last month in California, according to federal safety investigators.
-
Periods of drizzle, then mix of sun and cloud on Tuesday in OttawaEnvironment Canada’s weather forecast calls for periods of drizzle ending late morning, then a mix of sun and cloud.
-
One dead, two others hurt after collision in TorontoOne person is dead and two others are in serious condition after a two-vehicle collision on the border between Toronto and Vaughan on Tuesday morning.
-
Ottawa facing crossing guard shortageThe Ottawa Safety Council is looking to recruit close to 100 new guards to provide safety at intersections across the capital.
-
Tractor operator killed in rollover southeast of Tillsonburg, Ont. identifiedNorfolk OPP have identified the person killed in a farm tractor rollover crash last week.
-
Ashton Kutcher says he battled the debilitating disease vasculitis. Here's what it isAshton Kutcher revealed Monday he had battled a serious autoimmune disease that affected his hearing, sight and ability to walk for more than a year.
-
Anne Heche remains in critical condition as police continue to investigate her car crashAnne Heche has remained in critical condition since crashing her vehicle into a Los Angeles residence on Friday, according to a new representative for the actress.
-
Winnipeg police investigating shots fired in city's North EndWinnipeg police officers are investigating a report of shots fired in the city’s North End.