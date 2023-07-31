OPP recruitment session to be held in Lakeshore this week

The Ontario Provincial Police is looking for new recruits to join its Essex County detachment.

Essex County OPP officials will be hosting a recruitment session in Lakeshore Wednesday, Aug. 2 at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

According to AM800 news, officers will be on site to answer any questions people may have about the recently announced OPP Cadet program along with the Auxiliary program.

The OPP cadet program is hiring province-wide and focuses on growing the career development and experience of future constable candidates. Cadet positions are a one-year contract with the possibility of extension for one additional year.

Cadets help frontline officers with administrative duties and with their communities by supporting crime prevention and public safety initiatives.

To be eligible for the cadet program, you must be between 18-25 years old at the time of application. The position is full-time with flexibility to work part-time if you are attending school.

Registration is not needed to attend the recruitment session in Lakeshore.