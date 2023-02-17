OPP reissues emergency scam warning after several Haldimand seniors targeted

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has reissued a warning about emergency scams saying several seniors lost thousands of dollars in Haldimand.

On Friday, OPP posted a video on Twitter, in which Const. Ed Sanchuk said officers have been inundated with calls since January from seniors who have been defrauded thousands of dollars due to the emergency scam.

“The Ontario Provincial Police Haldimand County detachment is reminding the public to be vigilant, and to always verify information as police continue to receive these reports,” said Const. Sanchuk.

He said seniors are being targeted and told a family member is in distress with the police or the justice system and they need money immediately.

“Victims are told there is a gag order and they can’t speak to anyone,” Const. Sanchuk said.

Adding that this is a sign to hang up the phone and call their family member directly.

The #OPP is issuing a warning after several #Seniors lost thousands of dollars to the "Emergency Scam" in #Haldimand. Hang up the phone and call your loved ones if you get this call! For more information on frauds, please visit @canantifraud @HaldimandCounty #HaldimandOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/RRTTgK6UqN