OPP release details of additional person arrested related to Walpole homicide

Lambton County OPP is releasing details of an additional arrest in connection with a death of a Windsor, Ont., man earlier this year on Walpole Island First Nation.

On March 17, the remains of Oyebode Oyenuga were found on Walpole Island First Nation. The deceased was reported missing to the Windsor Police Service in February, 2021.

On Aug. 5, police attended an address in Erieau and arrested an individual. The details of this arrest were withheld at the time to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

The latest information from police is that Jeffrey Drew Bliss, 36, of Erieau, has been charged with trafficking a firearm, weapon, device or ammunition, pursuant to section 99 of the Criminal Code.

The accused was remanded in custody following a bail hearing.

Four other people have been charged with first-degree murder in Oyenuga's death:

Dejour Millington, 23, of Toronto

Saccara Johnson, 28, of Windsor

Rolf Rodley Agard, 31, of Windsor

Dwayne Jahton Blair, 40, of Scarborough

Zy'Shaun Lawrence, 20, the sixth charged in the case, was being held in custody following a bail hearing on Saturday.

Any person with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Lambton County OPP Crime Unit at 519-882-1011 or 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit a tip online at www.sarnialambtoncrimestoppers.org where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.