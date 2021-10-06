OPP release details of fatal collision Tuesday on Highway 11
One person was killed Tuesday on Highway 11 when a northbound pickup truck crossed lanes and hit another pickup headed in the opposite direction.
Temiskaming Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday that the highway in the Township of Evanturel was closed for several hours following the collision.
"The driver of the southbound vehicle was located deceased in the vehicle and is awaiting a post-mortem examination in Toronto," police said in a news release.
"The driver of the northbound vehicle was transported to hospital by Ornge air ambulance with life threatening injuries."
The OPP's technical traffic collision investigators and the Office of the Chief Coroner - Ontario Forensic Pathology Service are involved in the investigation, police said.
Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact the Temiskaming OPP at 705-647-8400, your local OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
-
-
Gas prices hit a record high across the provinceGas prices hit a record high Wednesday with some Edmonton gas stations selling regular unleaded for 141.9-a-litre.
-
Bret 'the Hitman' Hart to be inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame 2021 classThe Canadian Walk of Fame announced 10 new inductees Wednesday, including one unforgettable Calgarian, former world wrestling champ Brett 'the Hitman' Hart.
-
Food banks call for donations as demand across surges across Capital RegionVolunteers are scrambling to fill the need at the Mustard Seed food bank, which serves about 10 per cent of the Victoria population, according to its executive director Stephen Bell.
-
'Not looking for a roommate here': Mayoral candidates asked if they can get alongA group of mayoral hopefuls were asked how well they’ll be able to work with other councillors at an election forum Wednesday night - and one candidate made it clear his top priority is not to make friends.
-
Community groups hold forum to address needs of people experiencing homelessness in downtown ReginaA group of advocates gathered on the steps of the Knox Metropolitan United Church in downtown Regina on Wednesday afternoon to discuss how to best serve unhoused people ahead of the cold winter months.
-
Acetaminophen tablet recalled for incorrect label that could lead to overdose: Health CanadaAccording to Health Canada, Teva Canada has issued a recall on an acetaminophen tablet due to a misprint on the label which could lead to an overdose.
-
'Chasing the laughter': Local comedian and mental health advocate releases new musical comedy albumA Regina musician is trying to make people laugh, while also bringing awareness to mental health.
-
Police investigate after vehicle plunged into water in BradfordSouth Simcoe Police say one person faces a careless driving charge after a vehicle went into the water in Bradford on Wednesday evening.