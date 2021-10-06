OPP release details of fatal collision Tuesday on Highway 11

One person was killed Tuesday on Highway 11 when a northbound pickup truck crossed lanes and hit another pickup headed in the opposite direction.

Temiskaming Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday that the highway in the Township of Evanturel was closed for several hours following the collision.

"The driver of the southbound vehicle was located deceased in the vehicle and is awaiting a post-mortem examination in Toronto," police said in a news release.

"The driver of the northbound vehicle was transported to hospital by Ornge air ambulance with life threatening injuries."

The OPP's technical traffic collision investigators and the Office of the Chief Coroner - Ontario Forensic Pathology Service are involved in the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact the Temiskaming OPP at 705-647-8400, your local OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.