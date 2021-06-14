OPP release name of person killed in weekend motorcycle accident near Goderich, Ont.

Huron OPP have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash involving a tractor near Goderich, Ont. Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Lucknow Line south of Carlow around 4:30 p.m.

Police say the motorcycle collided with the side of a tractor that was pulling an unloaded hay wagon.

The driver of the motorcycle, Gregory Crawford, 50, from Central Huron was pronounced dead at the scene. A 35-year-old passenger from Goderich was taken to hospital via air ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact OPP.