OPP release new details about suspects charged in shooting death of officer

New details have been released about the two people charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala.

According to the OPP, Randall McKenzie is a member of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, located near Brantford, while Brandi Stewart-Sperry is from Hamilton.

At a Wednesday evening press conference, OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said he could not say what the possible motive behind the shooting could be.

Carrique said McKenzie was previously released on bail on a number of conditions, including remaining in his residence and not possessing any firearms.

Carrique said McKenzie was under a lifetime firearms prohibition and had been charged in 2021 with several firearms offences and assaulting a peace officer. A warrant had been issued for this arrest and additional charges were laid after he failed to show up for a court appearance in September.

“I’m outraged by the fact that McKenzie was out on bail and was provided the opportunity to take the life of an innocent officer," Carrique said. "I know there is a lot of interest to ensure, where possible, people who are charged with violent offences that are firearms-related are not in those positions moving forward."

Carrique said prior to the shooting, the suspects allegedly robbed a citizen of their vehicle and fled the scene.

ACCUSED APPEAR IN COURT

On Wednesday afternoon, Stewart-Sperry and McKenzie made their first appearances in a Cayuga, Ont., courtroom via video call.

During brief, separate appearances, both were instructed not to communicate with potential crown witnesses, the family of the victim, or each other.

They remain in custody and are due to return to court on Jan. 17.

Justice Brett Kelly called it a "very sad and tragic day for our community."

"I don’t recall that this has ever happened in my lifetime. And my condolences go out to the families as well as to the OPP detachment here in Cayuga and Haldimand," Kelly told the courtroom.

Court documents show the last known addresses for the two accused are in Kingston and Hamilton.

Parole board documents detail McKenzie’s time behind bars for a 2017 robbery, indicating much of his sentence was spent in maximum security or segregation after stabbing another offender.

OFFICER 'AMBUSHED'

Pierzchala, 28, was fatally shot while responding to a call about a vehicle in a ditch near Hagersville, Ont., shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“Over the course or three of four days, our officers responded to literally hundreds of motor vehicles that had gone into ditches because of the weather, literally hundreds of motor vehicle collisions,” said Carrique. “But, in this particular case, provincial Const. Pierzchala was shot and fatally injured moments after arriving on the scene.”

Carrique said Pierzchala was "essentially ambushed and had absolutely no chance of being able to defend himself."

The rookie officer had been patrolling independently since April of this year, earning himself a highly regarded and respected reputation from his peers, Carrique said.

Witness Brian Gunn told CTV News he saw a vehicle in the ditch Tuesday afternoon as he drove to gas up his vehicle nearby. When he returned a few minutes later, he saw the aftermath of the shooting.

"I seen that young man lying on the ground," Gunn said Wednesday. "I’m sorry, no one deserves that."

“I slept maybe an hour last night. I wasn’t sure what to even do. If I could have helped him, I don’t know.”

Pierzchala, who had just completed his probationary period, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead a short time later.

The shooting prompted an emergency alert, warning residents in surrounding communities to shelter in place.

Hours later, 30-year-old Stewart-Sperry and McKenzie, 25, were arrested in connection to the fatal shooting.

COMMUNITY REELING

In Hagersville, many are left wondering what happened and why.

"As a mom, this really hits home," said Haldimand-Norfolk MPP Bobbi Ann Brady. "He’s a young man, and that’s somebody's son, somebody’s brother, it’s a life lost and it doesn’t make sense."

Flags have been lowered throughout the community and people are leaving flowers at the roadblock where the incident unfolded. Tributes are pouring in from across the province.

"Any person could have responded to that," Haldimand County Mayor Shelley Ann Bentley said. "Especially in our community where we are so close and if we see someone in a ditch or we see someone struggling we are there to assist."

Details of Pierzchala's funeral will be shared when they become available.