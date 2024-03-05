OPP release surveillance photos after alleged Fergus theft

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a person stole about $1,000 worth of product from a Fergus retailer over the weekend.

It happened at around 8 p.m. on March 2 but OPP did not specify where the store was located.

Police said a suspect entered the store, placed products in a black duffle bag and left the store without attempting to pay for them.

Investigator are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible and have shared surveillance photos.