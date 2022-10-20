OPP releases details of Wednesday's investigation in Innisfil

Provincial police released more details on an investigation in Innisfil early Wednesday morning, saying two people face multiple criminal charges.

The OPP says two individuals were robbed at gunpoint while sitting in a parked vehicle shortly before 1 a.m. in the area of Coleman Crescent and Ferguson Street.

Officers with South Simcoe police arrived to see two men running from the area into a residence on Huron Crescent, which police surrounded.

The OPP says one suspect surrendered, but the second "did not cooperate with police demands."

Provincial police took over the investigation as part of a temporary front-line service agreement.

Officers with the OPP's tactical, crisis negotiation, K9, and emergency response teams arrived and safely evacuated the area.

They said there was no threat to the general public.

Police say the second suspect surrendered around 10 a.m. and was taken into custody without incident.

A 21-year-old Innisfil man faces several charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, possessing an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose, using an imitation firearm while committing an offence, and mischief under $5,000.

A 28-year-old Innisfil man faces a series of robbery and weapons-related offences.

Both were held for a bail hearing in Barrie.