OPP releases stunning video showing SUV striking crash test dummy on bike

In a stunning video by the provincial police in Orillia, officers conduct a mock training exercise to show the devastating results when a vehicle collides with a cyclist on the road.

The team positioned a crash test dummy on a bike as an officer drove an SUV directly at it at high speed.

In the video posted to Twitter, police say that the cyclist would most likely have fatal injuries if this were an actual incident.

The damage done to the bike and the vehicle is significant.

The OPP Collision Reconstruction Unit does the testing to give officers responding to these types of calls a better understanding of what to expect.

It posted the video online, hoping to raise awareness for the public.

"Please drive safe," the video concluded.