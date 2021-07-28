OPP remind parents and caregivers to discuss 'Stranger Danger' with their children

OPP is reminding the public visiting or living in the Lambton Shores area to be cautious of 'strangers'.

Between July 18 – 24, complaints were made in regard to 'new acquaintances' in the Grand Bend and Pinery Provincial Park camping areas.

Parents and caregivers are reminded to watch younger children by not letting them wander out of their sight.

Older children should remain in groups of trusted friends.

Anyone with information should contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.