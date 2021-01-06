Essex County OPP are reminding residents about how and when to use the Youth Crisis Response Team.

Police say they have seen the regular use of the service, which began April 14, 2020.

Officers want residents to know what is offered to help them decide on how best to utilize some of theresources offered by our Mental Health Response Unit.

The team is a community-based program of Regional Children's Centre (RCC) and OPP. YCRT is a team comprised of a Mental Health Crisis Worker/Clinician and specially trained, uniformed police officer who respond to 911 calls for youth under the age 18, in Essex County who may be experiencing a mental health and/or addiction crisis.

This team also accepts referrals from the community for non-urgent youth under the age of 18 who resident in Essex County.

The team conducts a comprehensive mental health assessment and linkages are initiated to appropriate community resources and supports.

OPP say this is when to contact the YCRT office:

When a youth has a chronic and persistent mental illness and has frequent contacts with police and/or the emergency room

When there is a risk for arrest because of bizarre or inappropriate behavior related to mental illness

When a youth's mental health is deteriorating and intervention is required to prevent hospitalization

When a youth is reluctant or unable to access mental health services

When a youth has lost contact with their mental health support system

When you wish to consult with a mental health professional to determine if a referral or YCRT response is warranted.

If you know of someone who could benefit from an YCRT assessment/intervention, please provide pertinent information by contacting 519-728-2772 or oppmhru@hdgh.org.

Referrals can be anonymous. YCRT will prioritize and respond to referrals as quickly as possible.

If there is an immediate risk to self or others, please call 911 or proceed to the nearest emergency department. The YCRT will respond if available.

For non-urgent Mental Health related matters, contact 519-257- (KIDS) (5437) (Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m.-8:00 p.m. and Friday 8:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m.) located at 3896 Connaught Ave, Windsor, Ontario N9C 2C1.

After Hours contact the Kids Help Phone at 1-800-668-6868 (call or text).

For youth 16 years and over please contact the 24 Hour Crisis Line 519-973-4435.