OPP renew plea to locate Bayham, Ont. man missing for one year

Police in Elgin County are appealing once again to the public in helping locate a Bayham man who has been missing since June of last year.

According to a release from Elgin County OPP, on June 26, 2022 police attended a Lakeshore Line residence in Port Burwell for a report of a missing person.

Police determined that 54-year-old Roger William Chretien of Bayham had not been seen since June 16, 2022, and family and friends had contacted police when he was not found at his home.

OPP are once again renewing their appeal to the public in finding Chretien.

He is described as a white male, 6"1', approximately 150 lbs, with a slim build, blue eyes with long red coloured hair.

In an email to CTV News London, OPP said its investigation team has yet to determine the specifics of Chretien’s disappearance, but due to the length of time that has passed and few leads in the case, “it raises greater concerns for the well being of Mr. Chretien.”

If anyone has any information into the whereabouts of Chretien, they are asked to contact Elgin County OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.