OPP renews calls to help find Hagersville woman missing since March of last year

Haldimand County OPP believe someone has information that could help solve the disappearance of Amber Ellis.

The 33-year-old was first reported missing by her mother on March 8, 2021. She was last seen near the end of February on Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation.

Before her disappearance, Ellis lived in Hagersville and also has ties to Brantford, Cambridge, Hamilton and Norfolk County.

In December of last year, OPP released a video with pleas from Ellis' family to help find her.

On Friday, police issued another media release encouraging the public to come forward.

"After interviewing dozens of witnesses, I believe that there are additional witnesses who have information that can help solve this case, and I encourage them to contact police immediately," said Detective Inspector Chris Josiah in the release.

Ellis is described as 5-foot-9, thin build, long dark hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP Amber Ellis hotline at 1-866-549-2090, the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.