OPP report 11 home break-ins in two months in Mount Forest
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Tyler Kelaher
Ontario Provincial Police are warning residents after receiving reports of 11 home break-ins over the past two months in the Mount Forest area.
OPP remind home owners to protect their property by ensuring it's secured and well-lit.
Anyone going on vacation are urged to remain mindful of posting their whereabouts on social media, as perpetrators can use that information to learn when you are not home.
Police say if you are away, make arrangements for someone to collect your mail and check on the property regularly.
OPP ask residents to report any suspicious activity in their neighbourhood.
Anyone with information on a break and enter is asked to contact police.
-
New Brunswick must revamp approach to ensure more people become bilingual: reportA new report says New Brunswick needs to revamp its approach to promoting bilingualism in Canada's only officially bilingual province.
-
Parole board denies release of American who killed N.B. police officer in 1987A killer who has spent nearly 35 years in prison for the murder of a New Brunswick police officer has been denied full parole.
-
Victoria athlete with Down syndrome earns global open-water swim nominationWhen Meliah started swimming in the open ocean, she felt the sort of fear that’s accompanied by the soundtrack to Jaws. But it wasn’t about sharks.
-
7 charged, $41K seized in Fort McMurray drug-trafficking investigationA drug-trafficking investigation in Fort McMurray has led to multiple charges after a search warrant was executed by police last Tuesday.
-
Man killed, four people injured in head-on collision near CampbelltonOne man is dead and four people, including two children, are in hospital after two vehicles collided outside Campbellton, N.B.,Tuesday evening.
-
Hollywood star Keifer Sutherland releases third album, talks Maritime rootsHollywood star Keifer Sutherland is known for countless movies and T.V. shows, but the Biritsh-Canadian actor with Maritime roots has another passion — music.
-
Two people from North Bay charged with drug trafficking, other offencesTwo people from North Bay have been charged with several offences following a motor vehicle collision early Tuesday morning, police in Kirkland Lake said.
-
Wildlife Haven Rehab Centre sets ambitious goal to support operationsManitoba’s Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre treated a record number of animals last year and the organization has set an ambitious fundraising goal in February to support their work.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide updateOn Tuesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported that COVID-19 hospitalizations appear to have peaked in B.C., with over 60 per cent of patients in hospital now testing positive for the virus after being admitted for other reasons.