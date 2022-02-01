OPP report 11 home break-ins in two months in Mount Forest

Ontario Provincial Police are warning residents after receiving reports of 11 home break-ins over the past two months in the Mount Forest area.

OPP remind home owners to protect their property by ensuring it's secured and well-lit.

Anyone going on vacation are urged to remain mindful of posting their whereabouts on social media, as perpetrators can use that information to learn when you are not home.

Police say if you are away, make arrangements for someone to collect your mail and check on the property regularly.

OPP ask residents to report any suspicious activity in their neighbourhood.

Anyone with information on a break and enter is asked to contact police.