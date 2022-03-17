OPP report 14 year old driver speeding 209 km/h
Lakeshore OPP has charged a 14 year-old with stunt driving after caught travelling 209 km/hour in an 80 km/hour zone.
Officers were conducting speed enforcement on Essex County Road 22 near Wallace Line at 1:40 a.m, Thursday when they clocked a Chevrolet Camaro driving at an excessive speed.
Police say there were two passengers who were 13 years old. The vehicle was impounded.
"Speeding is classified as one of the "Big Four" road fatality categories, along with impaired driving, distracted driving and not utilizing a seatbelt,” says Essex County OPP Traffic and Marine Staff Sergeant Jamie Smith. “The inexperience of this driver, coupled with the extraordinarily excessive speed, could have resulted in three very young lives being lost.”
