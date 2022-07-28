OPP report 'dramatic' increase in serious and fatal motorcycle crashes
Ontario Provincial Police are putting a new focus on what they call a "dramatic" increase in the number of serious and fatal motorcycle crashes in southwestern Ontario.
A news conference was held in London Thursday morning where police said the number of motorcycle fatalities they're seeing so far in 2022 are "very alarming."
They say it's only halfway through the summer and on roads patrolled by provincial police in this region, there have already been 12 deaths.
In the past 10 years, 12 has been the average total number of road fatalities involving motorcycles — now police are concerned that we're on track to see a record year.
According to police, most of the crashes are happening on sunny days that are clear and dry with the leading cause being loss of control. The second highest cause of crashes is driving too fast.
