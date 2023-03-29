iHeartRadio

OPP report minor injuries after crash near Aylmer


Minor injuries are reported after a crash north of Aylmer on March 29, 2023. (Source: OPP)

OPP in Elgin County are on the scene of a crash north of Aylmer.

According to police, injuries are minor.

Police have not given any indication about how the crash happened.

The intersection of Ron McNeil Line and Imperial Road is closed for the investigation.

