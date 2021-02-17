Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in North Bay say they were called to a break and enter in Bonfield Township last week where a rifle and three outboard motors had been stolen.

Police received the call on Feb. 13 and an investigation later revealed the break-in took place sometime between Jan. 1 – Feb. 12. The estimated value of stolen property is approx. $7,000.



The items stolen were described as follows:



• Mossberg .22 calibre semi-auto with a brown wooden stock, with a trigger lock

• 9.9 HP Mercury short shaft, brand new, black in colour

• 4 HP Yamaha long shaft, 2003, grey in colour

• 15 HP Mercury 4 stroke short shaft, black in colour



In a separate incident, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) from the East Algoma detachment were called to a break-and-enter just outside of Sault Ste. Marie on Feb. 12, where firearms and other property with an estimated value of approx. $10,000 was stolen.



The break and enter took place on at a residence on Highway 548 in Tarbutt-Tarbutt Additional Township located approx. 40 km east of Sault Ste. Marie.



Police were called to the scene on Feb. 12 and an investigation later revealed the break-in occurred between Feb. 6 – Feb. 12.



The firearms stolen were described as follows:



• 12 gauge single shot Sears shotgun

• 22 Marlin with scope, bolt action, five shot magazine

• 3030 antique, 100 plus years old, model 1865 Winchester lever action with a metal ring near the receiver

• 270 bolt action Winchester, model 70, light wood stock, bearing a Leupold 2 to 7 scope

• 177 caliber Crossman rifle



Several other outdoor recreation related items were stolen.

Police are asking anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1(888) 310-1122 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477 should they wish to remain anonymous.