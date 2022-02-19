OPP report multiple collisions, advise drivers to avoid travel due to winterstorm

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are advising residents to stay home and avoid travel if possible as high winds and snow are causing poor visibility across the region.

Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk of the OPP West Region headquarters put out a travel advisory due to the number of collisions officers responded to Saturday morning.

Officers have responded to more than 197 crashes since 12 a.m. in the west region.

DRIVIING ADVISORY- If YOU don't need to travel, please stay home! #OPP have responded to over 197 crashes since 12am this morning in West Region and the phone are still ringing for reports of several more collisions. #SlowDown and #Drivesafely if you need to travel. ^es pic.twitter.com/DdF7lrSsaN

The eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 402 from Colonel Talbot to Kerwood Road in Strathroy have reopened to traffic.

Secondary roads in Huron County and South Bruce have also been closed for safety.

Bruce and Perth counties have declared a “significant weather event” due to the snow. Roads in Bruce, Grey, Perth, Wellington counties have been closed due to poor visibility.

Snowplows in Lucknow and Walkerton areas have been pulled from the roads due to the weather.

If YOU don't have to go out, please stay home. This reminder comes after the #OPP continue to investigate collisions. This crash happened at Wonderland Rd b/t 14 Mile Rd and 15 Mile Rd. 2 adults and an infant transported to hospital with minor injuries. @MiddlesexCentre ^es pic.twitter.com/20SC2Wr6Zx