OPP report multiple crashes over the weekend

OPP across Essex County report multiple collisions over the weekend.

Emergency crews in Lakeshore were called to a single vehicle collision on Renaud Line Road near County Road 22 at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

Fire fighters had to extricate a 40 year-old female driver.

She was transported to a Windsor hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

In an unrelated incident, OPP in Kingsville responded to a single motor vehicle crash on County Road 27 at 6:50 p.m. Friday.

Officials say the vehicle was being operated in an erratic manner prior to it leaving the roadway and getting stuck in a ditch.

Police located the vehicle and while interacting with the driver, determined that their ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and they were placed under arrest.

As a result of the investigation, Matthew Peter Epp, 31, of Kingsville has been charged with drinking and driving.

A 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated.

The following day OPP, were also called to County Road 29 at County Road 18 in Kingsville for a two-vehicle crash around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say upon speaking with one of the drivers, it became apparent the driver had consumed an alcoholic beverage.

A roadside screening device was administered and the driver was arrested for impaired operation where they were transported to the Kingsville Detachment OPP detachment and provided two samples over the legal limit.

As a result, the driver Erica Fiorido, 28, from Windsor has been charged with drinking and driving.

An automatic 90-day driver's licence suspension has been served on the driver and the involved motor vehicle was impounded or 7 days.

If you suspect someone is driving while their ability to operate a motor vehicle is impaired, either by drug or alcohol, call police at 911 to report it.