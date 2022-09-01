OPP reporting increase in traffic fatalities

OPP are reminding Ontarians to stay safe — both on and off the roads this long weekend

Police are reporting an increase in traffic fatalities this year compared to 2021

Constable Ed Sanchuk taking to Twitter to say OPP have responded to 203 fatal road collisions, 229 people have died, 33 of those people were motorcyclists, 17 were pedestrians and nine were cyclists.

There has also been an increase in off-road and boating fatalities

OPP are asking residents to do their part to ensure everyone's safety during the final summer long weekend