OPP reports several wrong way, distracted drivers during lengthy Highway 11 closure after collision

Provincial police issued a reminder to the public about the rules of the road after a serious collision caused a section of Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte to be closed for the majority of the day.

Early Monday morning, a tractor-trailer crashed into a southbound guard rail, sending one person to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

The truck rammed two barricades, removing them from their mounts and causing significant damage.

Police report several vehicles travelled in the wrong direction on the highway and on-ramps to avoid the closure.

"Furthermore, an officer at the scene laid three provincial offences notices related to drivers operating handheld devices attempting to video/photograph the collision scene while driving past emergency responders," OPP stated in a release Tuesday.

Police closed Highway 11 at Line 15 southbound and Line 14 northbound, with only one northbound lane open for several hours following the collision.

They ask anyone with information or dash cam footage of the crash to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.