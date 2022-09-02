OPP reports significant rise in highway deaths

A police chief raises the yellow caution flag on the busy Labour Day weekend to slow drivers down.

The OPP's Chief Super. Dwight Peer has released a statement asking for the public's help in reducing the number of fatal collisions on OPP-patrolled highways in Ontario's Central Region.

Members of the OPP have investigated 7,565 road collisions this year; 41 were fatal, compared to 23 this time last year - that's a 78% increase, Peer said.

More than 860 of those collisions resulted in personal injury.

Seven motorcyclists have also lost their lives this year, compared to three this time last year, on OPP Central Region-patrolled roads.

"Safe, defensive driving is paramount to reducing the number of fatalities and serious injuries on our roads and highways," Peer said.

"Sharing the road safely is every driver's responsibility. This cannot be overstated when motorcyclists, cyclists, pedestrians and other vulnerable road users are involved."