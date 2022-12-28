OPP respond to barricaded person near Atwood

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a check well-being call that took place at a residence on Road 164 just North of Atwood.

On Wednesday at 3:20 p.m., OPP tweeted there would be a large police presence on Road 164 due to an active investigation.

According to OPP, it is believed to be an isolated incident which appears to be contained to the immediate area and there is no threat to public safety.

Road 164 between Line 77 and Line 78 was closed for four hours but have since re-opened for public access.

#PerthOPP advising of an increased police presence just North of #Atwood on Road 164 due to an active investigation. Residents are asked to avoid the area. There is no threat to public safety. Updates will be shared as they become available.^kl pic.twitter.com/fPbn6vO3lO