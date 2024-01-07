OPP respond to collisions amid poor weather on Highway 401

Ontario Provincial Police say no one was seriously hurt Sunday in a four-vehicle crash on Highway 401 near Prescott, Ont., but the crash caused some brief delays.

It happened in the eastbound lanes, police said in a post on X.

Only one lane was open while police investigated, but all lanes were clear just before 3 p.m.

The Ontario Ministry of Transportation's website was showing some slowdowns in the eastbound lanes of the highway near the Edward Street exit on Sunday afternoon.

#GrenvilleOPP is currently at scene of a 4 vehicle collision at #HWY401 e/b of @TownofPrescott. Highway temporarily reduced to one lane. Thankfully there are no serious injuries. Please drive slowly and allow for delays in your journey. ^ac pic.twitter.com/8Nq5Xyrcnt

Vehicles in ditch

Later Sunday afternoon, OPP said officers were responding to several vehicles in ditches along the highway.

Police said on X there was "a multitude" of vehicles in the ditch between Lancaster and Iroquois, Ont.

"The weather conditions are deteriorating," police said.

#SDGOPP are currently responding to a multitude of vehicles in the ditch on #Highway401 between #Lancaster and #Iroquois. The weather conditions are deteriorating. ^jd pic.twitter.com/EAVohklzI5

A significant snowfall moved across eastern Ontario Saturday night and Sunday morning, causing road conditions to deteriorate. OPP are reminding travellers to drive slowly and allow for delays.