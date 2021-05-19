OPP respond to crash involving tractor-trailer near Erin

Provincial police have responded to a collision involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle near Erin.

Officials tweeted about the crash around 3 p.m.

They said it happened on Trafalger Road north of Wellington Road 124.

Drivers are asked to yield to emergency vehicles responding to the crash.

