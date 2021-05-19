OPP respond to crash involving tractor-trailer near Erin, one person taken to hospital

Provincial police have responded to a collision involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle near Erin.

Officials tweeted about the crash around 3 p.m.

They said it happened on Trafalger Road north of Wellington Road 124.

Drivers are asked to yield to emergency vehicles responding to the crash.

In an update posted to Twitter around 4:30 p.m., officials said one person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

*Update* tows are on scene and clean up continues. Intersection of. Trafalgar Rd & Wellington Rd 124 remains closed. One driver taken to hospital w none life-threatening injuries ^km https://t.co/owkDB1u39a pic.twitter.com/8oq88OoYfN