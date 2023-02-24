OPP responding to multiple calls of flying ice coming off vehicles

Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are reminding motorists to clean their cars after a winter storm as several vehicles have been damaged by flying ice.

In a tweet, OPP said officers have responded to multiple calls of vehicles being damaged by flying ice.

“The sun is melting the ice and snow, so be aware. Not only does flying ice cause damage, but it can cause serious injury too,” the tweet said.

A photo shared by OPP showed a car with extensive damage to its windshield.

CLEAN YOUR VEHICLE ROOF OF #ICE! #BrantOPP are currently responding to multiple calls of vehicles being damaged by flying #ice. The sun is melting the ice and snow so be aware. Not only does flying #ice cause damage but it can cause serious injury too! @BrantCommunity ^mm pic.twitter.com/3W3zCbnozT