OPP rewarding kids with 'cool' treat this summer for positive behaviour

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are rewarding kids this summer with a 'cool' treat for demonstrating acts of kindness and positive behaviour.

On Tuesday, the province-wide Operation Freeze campaign launched in partnership with Circle K convenience stores.

"This is a great initiative and allows officers the opportunity to interact with youth in a positive manner," said Inspector Terry Ward, Dufferin OPP detachment commander. "These interactions with police can open dialogue with the youth and leave a good lasting impression."

#OPP officers across Ontario will be rewarding our youth for positive behaviour through the #OperationFREEZE #PositiveTicketing program – an additional tool for officers to foster strong relationships with our youngest community members. @CircleKCan @OrangevilleOnt ^gp/tp pic.twitter.com/NRoGzmZnpD

Throughout the summer, OPP officers will be handing out 'positive tickets' for things like being kind to others, observing school crossing rules, participating in community activities and demonstrating community pride.

Officers will also be handing out tickets as an icebreaker with the kids in their patrol area.

According to police, thousands of tickets will be handed out over the next couple of months, which kids can then use for a free Froster at their local Circle K.