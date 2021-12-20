OPP say driver tries to run away after getting pulled over for speeding

A 27-year-old Mississauga driver is facing charges after police say he attempted to run away during a traffic stop.

On Sunday at 12:31 a.m., a member of the Chatham-Kent OPP observed a motor vehicle on Highway 401 that was exceeding the speed limit by more than 50 Km/h.

The officer initiated a traffic stop, when attempting to arrest the driver, police say he became actively resistant and ran towards an adjacent field.

The driver was then taken into custody without further incident.

OPP Canine Maximus attended the scene and assisted with an evidence search.

As a result of the investigation, the Mississauga man has been charged with the following:

· Race a motor vehicle-Stunt

· Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available

· Resist Peace Officer

· Obstruct Peace Officer

· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine

The accused has been released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Chatham on Jan. 13, 2022.