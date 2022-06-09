OPP say Southwold assault being investigated as home invasion

An assault at a home in Southwold Township is now being called a home invasion, according to police.

Elgin OPP continue to investigate after they say someone posing as a delivery person forcibly entered a residence after the homeowner opened the door — a second person entered shortly after.

According to police, there was a physical altercation when the second unknown person entered the home and began to assault the owner.

Both suspects fled from the scene in a black coloured, long styled sedan.

Police say the first suspect is described as a white man in his early 20s, approximately 6’1”, weighing about 170 lbs. He was wearing an orange construction shirt, dark-coloured sweatpants with a black hoodie.

The second suspect is described as an Asian man in his early 20s, standing about 5’8” and weighing 140 lbs. He was wearing a light-coloured hoodie, jogging pants and a backpack.

The victim was taken to a local area hospital and treated for serious non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone in the area of Fingal Line with a security surveillance system is being asked by police to check their footage and if they captured the suspects or vehicle involved.